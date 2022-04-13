In Donbass, 8 enemy attacks were repelled, tank, 4 units of armored vehicles, and 1 artillery system were destroyed - JFO Staff
4 0317
In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian soldiers continue to repel enemy attacks.
As Censor.NЕТ informs, this reports JfO's press service.
The information notes: "Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping, 8 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.
In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed a tank, 4 units of armored and 6 units of automotive equipment, one enemy artillery system.
Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!"