500 Javelin missiles, 300 Switchblade, 11 helicopters, 18 howitzers and 200 armored personnel carriers will be transferred to Ukraine by US, - Pentagon

The United States will transfer a number of munitions and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

This was reported on Twitter, citing data from the Pentagon by the journalist Steve Herman, reports Censor.NЕТ.

So, the U.S. will transfer 200 M113 armored personnel carriers, 11 Mi-17 helicopters, 18 howitzers, 300 Switchblade kamikaze drones, 500 Javelin missiles and thousands of other antitank weapons to Kyiv.

