As result of shelling, 4 Kharkiv residents were killed and 10 wounded - Synehubiv

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubiv, released information about civilians killed by Russian shelling.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, he stated this in Telegram.

Synehubiv noted: "Today during the day, the occupiers continued shelling residential areas of Kharkiv, where there is no military infrastructure. These are brutal intentional attacks against civilians. Intense artillery strikes were recorded in North Saltovka, Microdistrict 602, KhTZ, attacks for the day killed 4 civilians and 10 wounded.

In the region, the Izium direction remains difficult. But our AFU are holding their positions, destroying equipment and gradually moving the counteroffensive in the Dergachiv Rogan direction.

We conduct evacuation from Lozova and Barvinkova. We strongly advise the population to temporarily leave these territories, because we predict the possibility of combat operations unfolding in these exact areas. Of course, we would like to conduct evacuation from Liptsy, Cirkuny, but Russian enemy does not agree on "green" corridors for us.

We continue to deliver humanitarian cargo to distribution points in Kharkiv and the region's communities. We were planning to deliver humanitarian aid to Zolochev, but unfortunately, due to intensive shelling by the occupants, it has to be postponed.

In conclusion, I would like to stress once again: as we can see, the Russians are constantly and chaotically striking residential areas. Therefore, do not ignore the alarms!"

