Sanctions against all Russian banks should be imposed now, - Lithuanian President Nauseda

Large-scale sanctions against Russia, including gas and oil embargoes, as well as sanctions against all Russian banks, must be imposed immediately.

This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at briefing with the Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia and Estonia, reportє Censor.NЕТ referring to Іnterfax-Ukrаine.

"Another issue is sanctions. A ban, a complete embargo on natural gas and oil, sanctions against all, I repeat, all Russian banks must be applied now. We cannot wait a year or two. Ukrainians are suffering and dying every day, women, children, the elderly. We must stop financing Putin's war," he emphasized.

