Either Russia will really seek peace or this war will result in Russia leaving international arena forever, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine can only end in a strategic loss for Russia.

He stated this in video message, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"All this rushing activity of the occupiers testifies to their insecurity. That even with significant reserves of still Soviet military equipment and a significant number of soldiers, which the command does not spare at all. The Russian military doubts its ability to break us. To break Ukraine."

We do everything to make sure that their doubts are justified. I am grateful to all our defenders who are holding their positions and teaching Russian soldiers that this war against Ukraine can only end in a strategic loss for Russia, sooner or later. Either the Russian leadership will actually seek peace, or as a result of this war, Russia will leave the international arena forever," the President emphasized.

Read more: Zelensky - to West: Putin is strengthening his troops. He will not stop in Ukraine. We need weapons. VIDEO