Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 197 children have died and more than 351 have been injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 548 children have been injured in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. At the same time, 197 children died and more than 351 received injuries of varying severity.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the data received by juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 115, Kyiv - 105, Kharkiv - 81, Chernihiv - 54, Mykolaiv - 40, Kherson - 38, Luhansk - 36, Zaporizhia - 23, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.

During the recording of criminal offenses committed by the Russian military in the villages of Gostomel and Bucha, Kyiv region, the bodies of children aged 4 and 10 with injuries were found, as well as the burnt body of a 17-year-old boy.

It became known that in February, at a checkpoint in the Chornobyl zone near the village of Dityatky, Kyiv region, Russian servicemen shot dead a civilian car that stopped on the roadside. A father and his minor son died.

The number of children who died as a result of the shelling of the Kramatorsk railway station has increased to 7. Two more children died at the hospital.



Massive bombings and shelling by the Russian armed forces of Ukrainian towns and villages damaged 1,014 educational institutions, of which 91 were completely destroyed.