Today there will be 9 humanitarian corridors in Ukraine. LIST
On April 14, 2022, 9 humanitarian corridors were agreed upon.
This was reported by Irina Vereshchuk, informs Censor.NET
- From the cities of Mariupol, Berdyansk, Tokmak, and Energodar to Zaporizhia by own transport.
- Severodonetsk - Bakhmut (meeting place - 28 Khimikiv Avenue).
- Lysychansk - Bakhmut (meeting place - RTI, 40 let pobedy, 324 Sosyuri Street).
- Popasna - Bakhmut (meeting place - 42 Pervomaiska Street).
- Hirske village - Bakhmut (meeting place - 13 Gagarina Street).
- Rubizhne - Bakhmut.
Separately, it is reported that humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will operate subject to the cessation of shelling by the occupying forces.