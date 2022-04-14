Court arrested 154 objects of Medvedchuk family's movable and immovable property. Among them are apartments, houses, yachts, cars - State Bureau of Investigation

On April 13, the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv, at the request of the State Bureau of Investigation, arrested another 154 objects of movable and immovable property of the People’s Deputy of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko.

Informs Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

"Among those arrested: 26 cars, 30 plots of land, 23 houses, 32 apartments, 17 parking spaces, and a motor yacht. Shares in the authorized capital of 25 companies, the beneficial owner of which is Viktor Medvedchuk or his wife, were also arrested. Earlier, investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation and prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office have already arrested Medvedchuk's yacht and another real estate in court," the statement said.

We will remind, the People's Deputy, the chairman of the political council of the party "Opposition platform - For life", Putin's godfather Victor Medvedchuk is suspected of treason and assistance to the activity of the terrorist organization. On March 18, the investigating judge granted the request of the investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation to choose a measure of restraint by Part 6 of Art. 193 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, ie in the absence of the defendant. And the Lychakiv district court of Lviv chose a measure of restraint - detention.

