Russia can try to take revenge for "Moskva": high risk of missile strikes on Odessa, - regional military administration

Russia may try to avenge the "serious damage" to the cruiser "Moskva".

There is a high probability of missile strikes in the Odesa region, warned the speaker of the Odesa regional military administration Serhiy Bratchuk, as reported by Censor.NET

"I understand that the enemy will prepare everything to answer for "Moskva". Well, we are ready for anything, because the defense forces are in complete control of the process," Bratchuk said.

He noted that the military in the region is monitoring all possible risks of intensification of enemy actions. At present, according to him, there is a high probability that the Russians will launch missile strikes on the Odessa region.