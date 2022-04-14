Russians can illegally "adopt" children taken out of Ukraine, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Russian Ministry of Education wants to sign "agreements" with the Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, which would allow the transfer of orphans illegally deported from Ukraine to Russian families.

This is said in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

"The Russian occupiers continue, in violation of international law, to resort to unacceptable actions - illegal and forced movement of Ukrainian citizens, including children, including orphans, children deprived of parental care, and children whose parents died as a result of military aggression Russia, across the state borders of our state to the territory of Russia," the statement said.

The threat of illegal adoption of Ukrainian children by Russian citizens was called "loud" by the Foreign Ministry.

"In fact, in violation of international humanitarian law and basic standards of humanity, Russia is engaged in state-organized kidnapping of children and the destruction of the future of the Ukrainian nation," the ministry said.

These actions can be qualified as kidnapping, the Foreign Ministry added.

The Ministry appeals to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representatives on Children in Armed Conflict and Violence against Children to take immediate action to return Ukrainian on the territory of our state.