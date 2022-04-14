Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 19.9 thousand people, 160 aircraft, 144 helicopters, 753 tanks and 1,968 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 13, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 19.9 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 14.04 were approximately:

personnel - about 19900 people,

tanks - 753 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1968 units,

artillery systems - 366 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 122 units,

air defense systems - 64 units,

Read more: On missile cruiser "Moskva" as result of fire detonated ammunition, - Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation (updated)

aircraft - 160 units,

helicopters - 144 units,

automotive equipment - 1437 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 134.

Special equipment - 25.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.