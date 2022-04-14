Russia planned to capture Ukraine under guise of strategic military exercises, they received clear tasks, - Ukrainian intelligence. DOCUMENT

Documents obtained by Ukraine's military intelligence testify to the occupiers' intentions to seize the capital of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, the document was obtained and published in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In particular, the group of Russian troops "Center", which operated in the Chernihiv and Sumy areas, was tasked with capturing the left bank of Kyiv. This is stated in the combat order of the commander of the 96th separate reconnaissance brigade, which he received from the headquarters of the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District.

The document can be found at the link. The document defines the stages of the offensive and the tasks for the brigade personnel.

