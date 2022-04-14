In Mariupol Russians force residents to wear white ribbons to "lure" snipers
The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko writes about it on telegram, reports Censor.NET.
"It is virtually impossible to enter/leave the city. Isolated cases of leaving the city only if placed in Mangush and Nikolsky districts with subsequent filtration. Filtration takes time indefinitely," he wrote.
Andryushchenko spoke about the new danger for the residents of Mariupol.
"In fact, the Russians are once again using the civilian population as a "bait" for snipers and soldiers of our army. the enemy. Cynicism in everything", - the adviser to the mayor noted.
Also, according to him, the occupiers are introducing certain passes - permits to move around the city.
"Together with the special marks, all this is reminiscent of the real segregation and transformation of Mariupol into a real ghetto for Ukrainians behind the trail of the Nazis in Lviv and Poland. It is not even surprising," Andryushchenko wrote.