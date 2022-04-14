Сruiser "Moscow" is not first effective use of "Neptune", - Turchynov

Yesterday's destruction of the cruiser "Moscow" is not the first effective use of "Neptune".

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov, who until 2019 coordinated the missile program in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, two weeks ago our cruise missile struck another key ship - "Admiral Essen". "Essen's anti-missile weapons only posed a threat when approaching, opening a barricade fire, but even with damage, our missile inflicted significant losses on the ship, withdrawing it from combat operations," Turchynov said, explaining that for a breakthrough missile defense of Moscow, two missiles were launched at once - "the result is known to the whole world."

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who was in charge of creating a missile shield for our country in 2015-2019, explained that the project to develop and manufacture Neptune was implemented by CB Luch in an unrealistically short time with minimal funding in the military confrontation with Russia.

"Already in 2018, successful tests were conducted and naval targets were destroyed. It was planned to build not only a ground mobile complex, but also naval and air-based cruise missile systems. Unfortunately, the latest projects were suspended after 2019," he said. that all suspended missile programs will be resumed "and our cruise missiles will find their targets in the Moscow Kremlin."

However, Turchynov noted that the statements of "experts" who, not believing in the power of Ukrainian weapons, began to talk about the strike on the cruiser by the American anti-ship missile "Harpoon", are not true. "Such" expert "lies are repeated by those is trying to cut funding for domestic missile programs again, "said the former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

"Хочу підтримати і подякувати нашим військовими, які мужньо і професійно знищують ворога, а також нашим вченим і виробничникам з КБ "Луч" і інших підприємств ОПК на чолі з Героєм України Олегом Коростельовим за їх унікальний внесок в оборону нашої держави!", – резюмував він.