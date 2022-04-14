Next exchange of prisoners: 22 servicemen and 9 civilians of Ukraine return home, - Vereshchuk

On Thursday, April 14, the fourth exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia took place.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET informs.

"On the order of President Zelensky, another, fourth, exchange of prisoners of war took place today. 5 officers and 17 privates were exchanged. Eight civilians, including 1 woman, were also released. A total of 30 of our citizens are going home today," Vereshchuk wrote in a telegram.

