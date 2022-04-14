Russia has begun to carry out terrorist attacks on its territory to accuse Ukraine, - National Security and Defense Council

Russia's special services have begun implementing a plan to carry out terrorist attacks to fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

Thus, as of April 14, there have been several "terrorist attacks" at the Russian border checkpoint, which the Russian leadership accuses Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups of committing.

In particular, the propaganda media, citing the governor of the Kursk region, said that on April 13 there was a shelling of the Russian border patrol in the Korenevsky district. The report states that the shelling took place from a forest strip on Ukrainian territory.

The FSB of the Russian Federation also reported that on April 14, a border checkpoint in the Bryansk region was shelled by Ukraine, as a result of which two cars were damaged and no one was injured.

Earlier, the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine warned of the enemy's intentions to commit a series of terrorist acts on the Russian border to consolidate the Russians against the Ukrainians.