Council recognized actions of Russian army on territory of Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

The Verkhovna Rada recognized the actions of the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Parliament, informed by Censor.NET.

"The actions committed by the RF Armed Forces are not just a crime of aggression, but pursue the goal of systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian people, their identity and deprivation of their right to self-determination and independent development. This requires immediate recognition of actions Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, is a genocide of the Ukrainian people, "the explanatory note to the resolution reads.

The Verkhovna Rada will also appeal to the UN, PACE, European Parliament, OSCE PA, NATO PA, foreign governments and parliaments to recognize the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

