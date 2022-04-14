Attack on Horodnia in Chernihiv region was struck from tactical missile system "Tochka-U", - OC "North". PHOTO

Previously, today's attack by the occupiers in the Horodnia region of Chernihiv region was fired from the tactical missile system "Tochka-U".

This was reported by Operational Command "North", informed by Censor.NET.

"The occupiers continue to fire on the civilian population of Chernihiv region with weapons prohibited by international law.





Today the invaders aimed at one of the private houses in the Horodnia area. Previously, the strike was made from the tactical missile system "Tochka-U", said in a statement.

