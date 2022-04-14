Russian invasion of Ukraine was to take place on February 22, we were preparing for that, - Danilov

The Ukrainian authorities had information that Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine on February 22.

This was reported in an interview with BBC News Ukraine Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, Censor.NET informs.

"We were aware of what was going to happen in our country. Moreover, the date of the attack was not February 24, but February 22. They were supposed to attack our country on February 22 in the current format.

The only thing we did not expect was that the territory of Belarus would be involved. There were discussions about it, but in the end we thought it would be different. But it happened as it happened," he explained.

According to Danilov, the proof that Ukraine was preparing for an attack is that the country has been defending for 50 days.

"No intelligence in the world has given our country more than 21 days. The head of French intelligence resigned on March 31 because he did not predict what happened. From October to November in this room we talked with a large number of delegations - from the United States, Great Britain, other countries - and I explained to them what they do not take into account.

They counted tanks, guns, other things, and I said: we have weapons that few people know about. This is the will of our people to freedom. We will fight to the last, but we will not go anywhere from here, because this is our land," said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

"And to accuse us of not preparing is completely incorrect. We could not go out and publicly say to the population, 'Friends, the war begins on February 22.' These are unacceptable things from the point of view of public administration. But we were preparing," he said.