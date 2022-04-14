Russia was planning establish a puppet government in Ukraine to be headed by "people with big shoulder straps,"- Danilov

Russia planned to destroy President Zelensky and establish a puppet government in Ukraine.

This was stаted in an interview with BBC News Ukraine Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

When asked who exactly the Russian Federation was preparing for the position of the head of the puppet government, he noted: "Let's say yes, I understand who they were preparing for this position. And it is neither Medvedchuk nor Yanukovych.

Danilov also stated that it was not Muraev and Tsaryov.

"The only thing I can say is that it's people in shoulder straps. They're in big shoulder straps. It is my assumption that these are people in big shoulder straps. Both for the position of Prime Minister and for the position of the Head of State," added the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

According to Danilov, Russia had a simple and audacious plan: first of all, to destroy President Zelensky.

