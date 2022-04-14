Persons with foreign citizenship are allowed to join Ukrainian intelligence service

The Verkhovna Rada approved amendments to the law "On Intelligence", regulating the admission of persons with foreign citizenship to the intelligence service.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this informs Ukrinform.

National Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed that 352 parliamentarians voted for this decision.

Parliament also approved changes to Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On mobilization training and mobilization" on deferment of call-up to military service in the mobilization of certain categories of citizens.

