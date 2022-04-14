We are receiving information about new crimes in Ukraine - ICC prosecutor Khan

International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan says that new information about war crimes on the territory of Ukraine should be verified.

"We see that these crimes are real, they are not fake," Khan said at a joint briefing with Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on Thursday in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfаx-Ukraine.

"We see that the situation is not improving. We are receiving information about the commission of new crimes. Our task is to check the reliability of these allegations and from a professional point of view to assess whether they meet the standards of admissibility (of the ICS investigation)," he emphasized.

At the same time, the ICC prosecutor declined to predict what the ICC's proceedings would be. "Forty-two countries have applied to the ISS ... our task is to obtain and preserve all possible evidence that can be gathered ... I won't speculate on what will happen next. The evidence will speak for itself," Khan added.

See more: Ukraine is crime scene - prosecutor of International Criminal Court Khan in Bucha. PHOTO