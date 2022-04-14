Zelensky criticized countries that keep buying Russian oil: "They make money on other people's blood"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused European countries, which continue to buy Russian oil, of "earning on other people's blood".

This stated the Head of State in interview with BBC, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

In this context, Zelensky mentioned Germany and Hungary, accusing them of blocking efforts to embargo energy sales, from which Russia could receive up to $326 billion this year.

"Some of our friends and partners understand that this is a different time, that it is no longer a matter of business and money," he said, adding that "it is a matter of survival."

