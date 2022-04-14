Cruiser "Moskva" burns down in Black Sea, - Head of Odessa Military Administration Marchenko

Russian missile cruiser "Moskva" is currently burning in the Black Sea.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Odessa Military Administration Maksym Marchenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I want to share the good news once again. The missile cruiser "Moskva" is burning out in the Black Sea. Thanks to the Navy for the impeccable work. We are looking forward to more accurate hits on Russian ships," he said.

Read more: Fire defeat of Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship cruiser "Moskva" was confirmed - Odessa administration