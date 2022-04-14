Russian military crimes in Kyiv region and Mariupol narrowed possibility of peace negotiations, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the possibility of negotiations with Russia has narrowed after atrocities of the occupants in Bucha, Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities.

He said this in interview with BBC channel, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Bucha closes the possibility (of peace negotiations, - ed.). It's not about me - it's about Russia. They won't have any more chances to talk to us," Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian president admitted that when he visited Bucha last week, he "experienced the entire spectrum of emotions." According to him, he ended the day feeling nothing but "hatred for the Russian military." Zelensky also named Putin and the entire Russian army command as war criminals.

