"Moskva" cruiser has sunk - Russian Ministry of Defense

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the cruiser "Moskva" sank.

This was reported by RIA News, citing data from the Russian Defense Ministry, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The Russian Defense Ministry reports that during the towing of cruiser "Moskva" to the port of destination, the ship lost stability due to hull damage caused by a fire from detonation of ammunition.

In the conditions of stormy waves the ship sank," the report says.

