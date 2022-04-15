Russia has concentrated 65 battalion tactical groups in Ukraine, - CNN

The remnants of Russian troops retreating from northern Ukraine began to appear in the Donbas on the eve of Russia's attempts to launch an offensive.

This was stated on Thursday by a senior Pentagon spokesman, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

"They already have a significant number of forces in the region. According to our estimates, there are 65 combat-ready battalion tactical groups in Ukraine itself. All 65 are in the east and south of Ukraine ... In the coming days, they will try to send additional battalion tactical groups, "the official told reporters.

The publication emphasizes that some of the units that left the northern part of Ukraine in recent weeks, including the Kyiv region, returned to Belarus and Russia to replenish supplies and reinforcements to go to Donbas, the official added.

Read more: Donbass is Russia's main target - Zelensky