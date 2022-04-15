Enemy is unsuccessfully concentrating on attempt to capture Rubizhne and Popasna, - General Staff

The fifty-first day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion has begun. The full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our State continues.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06.00 on April 15 regarding the Russian invasion.

As noted, the enemy continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on the infrastructure of settlements of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, separate units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus perform tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

The situation in the Seversky and Slobozhansky directions is unchanged.

"In the South Bug area, the enemy is trying to carry out fortification equipment positions, replenish stocks of weapons and military equipment, ammunition and fuel and lubricants. The enemy is conducting reconnaissance with the involvement of unmanned aerial vehicles, "the General Staff said.

It is also reported that in the Donetsk and Tavriya areas, the enemy's main efforts are focused on attempts to capture the settlements of Popasna and Rubizhne. It is not successful.

"Eight enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past 24 hours, four tanks, six armored personnel carriers, four infantry fighting vehicles and one enemy artillery system have been destroyed. Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!"