Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 198 children have died and more than 355 have been injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 553 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. At the same time, 198 children died and more than 355 were injured.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the data received by juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 117, Kyiv - 105, Kharkiv - 81, Chernihiv - 54, Mykolaiv - 40, Kherson - 38, Luhansk - 36, Zaporizhia - 23, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.

During the recording of criminal offenses committed in the city of Trostyanets, Sumy region, it was established that a 14-year-old boy died as a result of shelling by the Russian military on March 21.

On April 14, two children aged 9 and 11 were injured in a shelling of the village of Oleksandrivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Due to massive bombings and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1,018 educational institutions were damaged, of which 95 were completely destroyed.