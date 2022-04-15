New level of "cleansing": occupiers are exhuming bodies of Mariupol residents buried in yards of residential buildings

Russian troops have begun the process of exhuming bodies that were previously buried in the yards of residential buildings in Mariupol.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Mariupol City Council.

"A new level of "cleansing" of the occupiers. According to Mariupol residents who are still in the city, Russian troops have begun the process of exhuming bodies that were previously buried in the yards of residential buildings. Moreover, the occupiers forbid the burial of people killed by them. In each yard, they put their guard, who doesn't allow Mariupol residents to bury their dead relatives or acquaintances.

It is unknown why the exhumation is being carried out and where the bodies will be sent later," the statement reads.

Given that Ukrainian intelligence has recorded 13 mobile crematoria in Mariupol, the City Council admits that the Russian occupation forces are trying in every way to "cover the tracks" of their war crimes in the city.

"But they will not succeed, the whole world is already recording the numerous crimes of the Russian army in Mariupol. Every criminal will be punished!", - said in Mariupol.

See more: Enemy couldn't go deep into Rubizhne and Popasna. Street fights continue, - Haidai. PHOTO