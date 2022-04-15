Russians fired on Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region

On the morning of April 15, Russian troops fired on the positions of Ukrainian border guards in the Snovska community.

The chairman of Koryukovsky RVA Ivan Vashchenko reported about it on the page on Facebook, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Suspilne".

The information was confirmed to journalists by the spokeswoman of the Chernihiv Border Detachment Halyna Shekhovtsova. According to her, previously, on the territory near the settlement of Senkivka, there was a mortar attack in two stages from the territory of the Russian Federation. There are no victims among the border guards.

"In fact, there is no special danger, because the shelling, as the Russians say, is 'disturbing.' Just to keep our Armed Forces in shape, but we are repelling it," Ivan Vashchenko said.

