Occupiers fired at Vasylivka, one person was lost, five are wounded, - Zaporizhia regional military administration

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shelling by the Russian occupation army in Vasylivka, Zaporizhia region.

The Zaporizhzhia regional military administration reported about it, informs Censor.NET

"As a result of artillery shelling of the city of Vasylivka from the positions of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, which are probably located in the village of Mikhailovka and the village of Orlyansky, several residential buildings in the city center and the private sector (the so-called collective "kolhozka") were damaged, a grocery store was destroyed and a depot at the Tavriysk railway station was damaged. As a result of the Russian shelling, 1 person was killed and 5 were injured," the statement said.

The regional administration also said that a representative of the Russian Armed Forces plans to send the media of the occupying forces to Vasylivka on April 15 to create propaganda materials for the federal television of the Russian Federation, which should discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Vasylivka is occupied by the Russian army, and the territories north of it are controlled by the Ukrainian army. Coordinated humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of residents of the occupied part of the Zaporizhia region and Mariupol, Donetsk region, running through the city.