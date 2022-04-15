Hundreds of people have been abducted by enemy in Zaporizhzhia region since beginning of war

Hundreds of people have been abducted by the enemy in the Zaporizhia region since the beginning of the war. Among them are officials, politicians, journalists, and educators.

Informs Censor.NET, the chairman of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration reported about it Olexander Starukh on Facebook.

"We cannot remain silent. Two months ago we gathered at the same table and decided on important issues and the fate of the region. And today they are in Russian captivity and we must shout about it to the whole world!" - wrote Starukh.

The head of the Zaporizhia region released a list of officials captured by the Russians and called for the widest possible dissemination of information so that people could return home, to their families and children as soon as possible.

Priyma Sergey Nikolaevich, the chairman of the Melitopol regional council. He was abducted on March 13, 2022, from his house in Melitopol.

Dudka Victor Ivanovich, the deputy of the regional council. He was abducted on April 6, 2022, from his house.

Matveev Eugene Sergeevich, Dniprorudne mayor. He was abducted on March 13, 2022, from his house in Dniprorudny.

Lypka Iryna Volodymyrivna, Molochansky Mayor. She was abducted on March 31, 2022, from her home.

Read more: Occupiers fired at Vasylivka, one person was lost, five are wounded, - Zaporizhia regional military administration

Samoidyuk Ivan Hnatovych, First Deputy Mayor of Energodar. He was abducted on March 19, 2022, at a checkpoint near Blagoveshchenka.

Chub Oleksandr Oleksandrovych, Deputy Mayor of Tokmaty. He was abducted on April 2, 2022, at a checkpoint in Vasylivka in the direction of Zaporizhia.

Rykun Volodymyr Mykolayovych, Mykhailivskyi village head. Stolen from work on April 6, 2022.

Yurchenko Alexey Sergeevich, the manager of affairs of the executive committee of the Berdyansk city council. Taken hostage on April 6, 2022, at the Humanitarian Center.

Yavorsky Serhiy Veniaminovych, head of the village Verhnya Krinitca. Stolen on March 26, 2022, in the village of Verhnya Krinitca.

Dibrovsky Oleksiy Volodymyrovych, deputy of the Pologiv City Council, member of the "Sluga naroda" faction. He was abducted on March 25, 2022, in the village of Verbove.