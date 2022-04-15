Occupiers fired on evacuation buses in Kharkiv region. Up to 10 people were killed and up to 30 were injured

The Russian military fired on evacuation buses near the village of Borova in the Kharkiv region, killing and injuring civilians.

The press secretary of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office Dmitry Chubenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The exact number of dead and injured, the circumstances and routes of buses are being established. According to preliminary data, up to ten people have died as a result of the shelling, and another 30 have been injured," Chubenko said.

According to him, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office have launched a pre-trial investigation into this fact. Criminal proceedings were instituted under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

