Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine could have "unpredictable consequences" - Washington Post

The Russian Federation sent an official note of protest to the United States this week. It says that arms supplies to Ukraine could lead to "unpredictable consequences."

The protest was reportedly filed after US President Joe Biden approved a new $ 800 million military aid package for Ukraine, which includes long-range artillery, drones, mobile anti-aircraft, and anti-tank weapons.

In addition, the United States facilitated the supply of long-range air defense systems to Ukraine, including S-300 launchers from Slovakia.

"What the Russians are telling us in private is the same thing we have told the world in public - that the enormous amount of aid we provide to our Ukrainian partners is extremely effective," a senior White House official said on condition of anonymity.

The State Department declined to comment on the content of the diplomatic note or any US response.

