Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine could have "unpredictable consequences" - Washington Post
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Washington Post.
The protest was reportedly filed after US President Joe Biden approved a new $ 800 million military aid package for Ukraine, which includes long-range artillery, drones, mobile anti-aircraft, and anti-tank weapons.
In addition, the United States facilitated the supply of long-range air defense systems to Ukraine, including S-300 launchers from Slovakia.
"What the Russians are telling us in private is the same thing we have told the world in public - that the enormous amount of aid we provide to our Ukrainian partners is extremely effective," a senior White House official said on condition of anonymity.
The State Department declined to comment on the content of the diplomatic note or any US response.