World should press on Russian economy so that they would not even think about it - Zelensky on Russia's use of nuclear weapons

The world must prepare for the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Censor.NЕТ, citing Іnterfax-Ukraine, he said this on Saturday in an interview with Ukrainian journalists.

"We should not wait for Russia to use nuclear weapons. The world needs to prepare for it in different ways-not just antidotes, bomb shelters, but we need to talk to them. Press their economy so that they don't even have a thought about it. They can use any weapon, I am convinced of it," said the President of Ukraine.

