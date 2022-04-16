In South Bug direction enemy concentrated its main efforts on holding occupied positions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has released operational information about situation in the South Bug area of hostilities.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The report notes: "In the South Bug direction, enemy concentrated its main efforts on attempts to establish full control over the territory of Kherson region and the maintenance of the occupied positions. In the city of Kherson, the distribution of propaganda leaflets calling for peaceful coexistence with the occupants has been revealed by the Russian occupation administration.

According to available information, possibility of involvement of the operational group of Russian troops in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova in armed aggression against Ukraine remains low".

