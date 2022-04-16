Ukrainian soldiers in Donbass repelled 10 Russian attacks, destroyed 15 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 24 units of armored vehicles and 4 drones - JFO Staff press center

The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of JFO press center.

The report noted: "Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the troops, the Joint Force grouping has successfully repulsed 10 enemy attacks during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 15 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 24 units of armoured vehicles and 10 units of automotive equipment of the enemy.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 4 "Orlan-10 " type UAVs and 2 cruise missiles".

