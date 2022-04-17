Russian occupiers are preparing landing naval operation in Ukraine, - General Staff

The occupying army is preparing a landing naval operation.

this was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Units of the 810th and 155th separate marine brigades are being prepared for the landing operation. The information is currently being clarified," the statement said.

In addition, the movement of Russian units to the territory of Ukraine from the Kursk, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions continues. Units of the Russian Armed Forces stationed on Ukrainian territory have significant security problems. At the same time, they were able to accumulate significant stocks of ammunition.

According to the General Staff, the dissatisfaction of the personnel is growing in the units of the occupiers on the line of direct contact, and the moral and psychological condition remains low.

The Russian military is constantly complaining about the lack of rotation, equipment that is constantly failing, and the quality of fuel and food.

