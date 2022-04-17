Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 202 children have died and more than 361 have been injured, - Office of Prosecutor General
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 117, Kyiv - 106, Kharkiv - 89, Chernihiv - 54, Kherson - 41, Mykolaiv - 40, Luhansk - 36, Zaporizhia - 23, capital city - 16, Sumy region - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.
The body of a 14-year-old boy was found during the recording of criminal offenses committed by the Russian military in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.
On April 15, a 15-year-old boy died as a result of shelling in the village of Gavrylivka, Novooleksandrivka district, Kherson region.
On April 16, in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region, the occupiers fired at a car in which a family from the city of Izium was trying to evacuate. A 15-year-old girl was injured.
The bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces damaged 1,018 educational institutions, 95 of which were completely destroyed.