Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 202 children have died and more than 361 have been injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 563 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, 202 children were killed and more than 361 injured.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 117, Kyiv - 106, Kharkiv - 89, Chernihiv - 54, Kherson - 41, Mykolaiv - 40, Luhansk - 36, Zaporizhia - 23, capital city - 16, Sumy region - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.

The body of a 14-year-old boy was found during the recording of criminal offenses committed by the Russian military in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

On April 15, a 15-year-old boy died as a result of shelling in the village of Gavrylivka, Novooleksandrivka district, Kherson region.

On April 16, in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region, the occupiers fired at a car in which a family from the city of Izium was trying to evacuate. A 15-year-old girl was injured.

The bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces damaged 1,018 educational institutions, 95 of which were completely destroyed.