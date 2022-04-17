Cargoes of new US military aid began to arrive in Ukraine, - CNN

A White House spokesman said Ukraine had "begun to receive" shipments from the latest aid package from President Joe Biden's administration.

According to CNN this week Biden approved an additional package of military aid to Ukraine worth $ 800 million, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP.

For the first time, the United States agreed to provide Kyiv with such powerful military equipment, including 11 Mi-17 helicopters; 18 155-mm howitzers, and another 300 drones Switchblade.

According to the American official, this help has already "begun to arrive".

On Friday, a senior defense official said the first flight of weapons and equipment was expected to arrive in the region within the next 24 hours and would be picked up at the Ukrainian border and delivered to the country.