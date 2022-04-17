News

Mayor of Brovary Sapozhko: troops of Russian Federation struck blows on number of infrastructural objects in Brovary community. VIDEO

This morning, Russian troops struck several blows at the Brovary community's infrastructure.

The mayor of Brovary Igor Sapozhko reported about it in the address, informs Censor.NET

"Several infrastructure facilities in our community have been damaged since this morning. Please remain calm, possible power outages and water supply. All services work in an enhanced mode," he said.

