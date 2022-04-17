Armed Forces of Ukraine currently don't allow Russian troops to implement plan to attack Donbas, - Maliar

Today, the Russian Federation is unable to launch an aggressive offensive in Donbas because it is being held back by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was announced today during a telethon by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"They have had such plans for a long time, but the Armed Forces don't allow them to be implemented. They are accumulating forces, people, medical infrastructure, ammunition, and provisions. They are preparing all this, but they are not yet able to start this second aggressive stage, because the Armed Forces are strongly holding them back," she said.

