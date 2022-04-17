Enemy can't approach Kharkiv, Armed forces hold firm positions, in some directions move forward, - Synehubiv

Russian troops continue to shell Kharkiv. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation forces have fired 23 artillery, mortar, and MLRS shells in the areas of Northern Saltivka, Pyatihatki, Oleksiyivka, the city center, the Kharkiv Tractor Plant, and Dergachi. In addition, the occupiers struck 1 missile strike on the city.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET

According to him, emergency physicians, doctors, and our rescuers are working in an intensive mode.

"Unfortunately, during the demining of Russian cluster munitions near Kharkiv, 3 sappers exploded and 4 were wounded," Synehubiv said.

A total of 31 people were wounded in the day as a result of shelling by Russian troops, including 4 children. Killed - 3 civilians.

"The enemy cannot approach Kharkiv, our Armed Forces are holding their ground firmly, they are advancing in some areas. Therefore, the Russians are resorting to shameful shelling of residential neighborhoods," Synehubiv said.

Separately, he appealed to Kharkiv residents not to be on the streets unnecessarily.

"Also, given the upcoming holidays, I ask you to understand the decisions to limit the stay of people in one place. It's all for our safety with you," - sums up Synehubiv