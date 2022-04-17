In Borodyanka, they continue to dismantle ruins of houses destroyed by Russians. The death toll has risen. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On April 16 the works of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were rubble clearing of two multistorey residential buildings destroyed by shelling. The bodies of the deceased were removed during the works.

This was reported in the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET

"Since April 6, out of 7 destroyed multistorey residential buildings in the city center, 5 of them the work is completed in full. The bodies of 41 victims have been removed since the beginning of the works," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.







At the State Emergency Service of Ukraine note that work is underway to dismantle the debris of the training and sports center "Chernihiv" and a 9-storey residential building. A combined unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is working on the site

