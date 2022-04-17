Ships of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation were forbidden to leave bay of Sevastopol until methods of counteraction to Ukrainian missiles are found, - Gerashchenko

The Russian fleet was locked in the harbor of occupied Sevastopol and was no longer able to plan offensive and landing operations.

The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET

"According to intelligence sources, the Black Sea Fleet command has banned Russian Navy ships from leaving the bay in Sevastopol until the real cause of death of the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship cruiser "Moskva" is established and no methods are found to effectively counter Ukrainian anti-ship missiles. Thus, the Russian fleet was effectively locked in the harbor of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol and is no longer able to plan offensive and landing operations in Ukrainian territorial waters due to the threat of losing other ships, "he said.

