"She has brother in Azov and they f#cking shot her," - occupiers admit in conversation that Ukrainian women are being shot dead. VIDEO

The Russians admit that they are shooting Ukrainian women, firing several bullets, even at the breathless bodies of their victims.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the intercepted conversation of the Russian occupiers of the SSU.

The "hero" of the conversation, who, according to the SSU, was mobilized by the Russians from the so-called "LPR", tells his wife about the brutal murder of Ukrainian people by his colleagues:

"... there is a woman lying there,… head shot, lying, twitching. A hole in her head… They called again, he shot again, she is still lying, twitching, he shot again…"

"As it turned out, the woman's only fault was that"... she, like, has a brother in Azov, and she started to flog some shit. The soldier allegedly resents the behavior of his colleagues, but in no way prevented this war crime. He only advised burying the victim. This is what Russia's "liberation" really looks like, the SSU reports.

The SSU intercepts such conversations of the invaders and documents their crimes - so that no one guilty goes unpunished in the future.

