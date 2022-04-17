Occupiers came close to Severodonetsk and intensified shelling

Russian invaders came very close to Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, the shelling is intensifying, so the chances of the evacuation of residents are less and less. Many private houses were destroyed in the city, high-rise buildings, water supply was damaged, and there was no gas supply.

"The enemy has come very close, the shelling is intensifying, it is very difficult for us to evacuate the locals, the possibility is decreasing every day. According to our estimates, about 20% of people remained in the city. Nobody knows the exact number. There are no places where everyone gathers," he said on a nationwide telethon.

According to Vlasenko, the enemy's shelling is chaotic, shells are flying into residential buildings.

"A lot of individual houses have been destroyed, high-rise buildings have been damaged. It cannot be said that they have been completely destroyed, but the situation is getting worse every day. Today there were big fires in high-rise buildings. It is becoming more and more impossible to return to undamaged housing every day " he said.

The head of the Regional State Administration said that the city's water supply system was damaged and there was no gas supply.

"On the main water pipelines and gas is interrupted, if we talk about Severodonetsk, work there for a day or three, everything will depend on the regime of silence or its absence," he added.