Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that President Volodymyr Zelensky should withdraw troops from eastern Ukraine, as well as agree to "denazification", "demilitarization" and abandonment of NATO and Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was posted in the Kremlin-controlled publication "RIA Novosti".

The Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation stated that Zelensky, "if he thinks about the citizens of Ukraine," must comply with all the requirements of Russia, including the immediate adoption of the following decisions:

"First. Withdraw troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

Read more: In Nova Kakhovka - shootings between Russian military and "mobilized" from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, - Kim

Others. To fix on a contractual basis the obligations on the recognition of Crimea and the non-aligned status of Ukraine, as well as on the denazification and demilitarization of the country," Volodin said.

Commenting on the president's words that the agreement with Russia may consist of two documents - on security guarantees for Ukraine and its relations with Russia, the Russian speaker said that Zelensky wants to "win time".