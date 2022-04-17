Ilya Kiva, a former Verkhovna Rada deputy from the OPFL, called on the Kremlin to launch a pre-emptive strike with weapons of mass destruction on Ukraine.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, illustrating the post with a photo of a large-scale explosion similar to a nuclear one, Censor.NET reports.

The traitor Kyva stated that "Zelensky, his entourage and Western curators are most afraid of Russia's task - a pre-emptive strike, a weapon of mass destruction."

"This is what can put an end to today's confrontation, not only with the Ukrainian authorities but also with the entire West, which is actively and openly involved in the military conflict in Ukraine today. In the future, the West's participation will only increase, which means that the number of victims on both sides will increase exponentially. Time is dragging on and new steps are being prepared to harm Russia," Kyva urged.

He also said that "it is impossible to play by the rules" because "the West allegedly wrote them in its own interests and only in order to destroy you more effectively."

Kyva also called Zelensky a "terrorist" with whom "negotiations cannot be held."